Metro Anti-Violence Activist Found Not Guilty of Child Endangerment

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Friday, a Polk County jury found a metro anti-violence activist not guilty.

Calvetta Williams was charged with child endangerment causing physical injury but was found not guilty of those charges.

Back in 2016, the mother of a child in Williams' care claimed her daughter received bruises and scratches on her cheek and forehead. Williams is a former childcare provider.

Williams is a founder of the organization Mothers Against Violence. The Iowa Attorney General pulled its funding for "procedural issues" in 2017.

