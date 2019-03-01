× Newborn Boy Turned Over to the State Under Iowa’s Safe Haven Law

IOWA — A newborn has been turned over to the state under Iowa’s safe haven law.

The Department of Human Services (DHS) says the boy was born on Feb. 2 at an Iowa hospital. The baby was then released into the custody of DHS, and a hearing was held to terminate parental rights.

For privacy reasons, those are the only details being released.

Through Iowa’s Safe Haven Act, parents have the option to safely hand over custody of babies up to 30 days after birth, without fear of prosecution for abandonment. They can leave the newborn at a hospital or health care facility and remain anonymous.

This is the 33rd time the state has used safe haven procedures.

For more information on the Safe Haven Act, visit the Iowa DHS website.