Police, School District Say Brody Middle School Threat Not Deemed Credible
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating a social media threat posted about Des Moines’ Brody Middle School.
Parents contacted Channel 13 Friday about the alleged threat and Des Moines Police tell us they believe the threat is unfounded.
We contacted Brody’s principal and were informed this message is being shared with parents Friday morning about the issue. The body of the message says:
“You are likely aware that last night there was a threatening message on social media (SnapChat) regarding Brody Middle School.
Police have been investigating since 7:30 last night, DMPS Security and our staff were made aware.
An anonymous, unspecified (seeming hoax) threat was generated.
A Brody student perpetuated the generated threat by sharing it on social media.
Another student responded with additional threat.
While not credible, the incident is being taken very seriously at our school, by DMPS and DM Police.
Police and DMPS Safety and Security officers are at our school today and we will be following up with the students who perpetuated and engaged with this outside generated, anonymous, social media threat.”