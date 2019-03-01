× Police, School District Say Brody Middle School Threat Not Deemed Credible

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating a social media threat posted about Des Moines’ Brody Middle School.

Parents contacted Channel 13 Friday about the alleged threat and Des Moines Police tell us they believe the threat is unfounded.

We contacted Brody’s principal and were informed this message is being shared with parents Friday morning about the issue. The body of the message says: