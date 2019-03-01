× Project Fresh Start Gives New Life to Prom Dresses

ANKENY, Iowa — Prom season is coming up and one organization wants to make sure every girl gets a chance to have their special day.

Starting Friday, Project Fresh Start is holding a free prom dress giveaway for students in central Iowa.

The organization is based out of the Ankeny School District, but several central Iowa schools are participating.

The giveaway starts Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Parkview Middle School in Ankeny.

The other dates and times are:

March 2 – 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

March 3 – 1:00 -3:00 p.m.

March 4 – 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

All of the giveaway dates are being held at Parkview Middle School.

The schools participating in the program are: