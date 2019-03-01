LIVE SCORES: Girls State Basketball Tournament

$#*!STORM: Why We Love to Hate our Meteorologists

Posted 4:35 pm, March 1, 2019, by

Let’s be honest, we’ve all taken shots at our local TV Meteorologist at one point or another…  just why is it so difficult to just figure out how much snow is actually going to fall?  Pouring rain, days of snow, temperature swings that make your head spin, why won’t mother nature just play along?

Take it from five experienced forecasters who know all too well, predicting the unpredictable isn’t easy.  In a new podcast, listen in as five broadcast meteorologists, including WHO-HD’s Amber Alexander, talk about why predicting snow many days out is so difficult.  They’ll tell you why the “Winter warm front” fools them so often.  And, they’ll even talk about their frustrations with arm-chair meteorologists and why you can’t rely on social-media forecasts!

