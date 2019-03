Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - For the 2nd time in 3 years the Valley girls are state champs. Valley beat SE Polk 65-60 Friday night to win the 5A crown.

Zoe Young, captain of the All-Tournament team scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. She will be playing at Maryland next year. Shea Fuller scored 22, hitting six three pointers.

Grace Larkins led SE Polk with 17.