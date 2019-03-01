Woman Charged in Robbery and Death of Des Moines Man Takes Plea Deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One of three people charged in the robbery and death of a Des Moines man back in 2017 has taken a plea deal.

Monica Fagan, 28, pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and willful injury causing a serious injury. In exchange for the plea, the state dropped the first-degree murder charge. Fagan was sentenced to 35 years in prison and must serve at least 17 and a half years before she is eligible for parole.

Police say Fagan, Ricky Hascall, and Sarah Saltz robbed and killed Michael Huckleberry in his apartment in January 2017. Hascall, 51, died in jail last year while awaiting trial.

Saltz pleaded guilty to robbery and theft and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.