× Bernie Sanders Campaigning in Iowa Next Week

IOWA — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders held his first rally of this presidential campaign Saturday in New York, and he will make his first trip to Iowa next week.

Sanders will speak at a rally in Council Bluffs on Thursday, March 7 at the Mid-America Center at 6:30 p.m.

He will then travel to Iowa City for a rally at the Iowa Memorial Union of Friday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m.

His final rally will be in Des Moines at the Paul R. Knapp Learning Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 9. That will start at 10:30 a.m.

All the events are free and open to the public.