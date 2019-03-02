LIVE SCORES: Girls State Basketball Tournament

Des Moines Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Two Children

Posted 4:26 pm, March 2, 2019, by

Jack Franklin (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces multiple charges after police say he sexually abused two children.

Jack Franklin, 66, faces two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Court documents say the victims were under the age of 12 at the time.

Documents say the abuse against the victims went on for almost a decade from August of 2009 to earlier this year. Documents also indicate the victims were closely related to Franklin.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.