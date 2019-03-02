× Des Moines Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Two Children

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces multiple charges after police say he sexually abused two children.

Jack Franklin, 66, faces two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Court documents say the victims were under the age of 12 at the time.

Documents say the abuse against the victims went on for almost a decade from August of 2009 to earlier this year. Documents also indicate the victims were closely related to Franklin.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $300,000 bond.