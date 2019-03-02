Drake Beats Missouri State, Clinches Share of MVC Title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri -- Drake was predicted to finish ninth in the Missouri Valley Conference. With Saturday's win over Missouri State, the Bulldogs clinched a share of the MVC title.

On the road, Drake defeated Missouri State 73-62.

Nick McGlynn led the way for the Bulldogs with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

It is Drake's first MVC title in 11 years. They are co-champions with Loyola. Both teams finished 12-6 in the conference.

Drake currently sits at 23-8 overall, heading into Arch Madness next week.