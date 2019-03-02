× Mother and Two Daughters Identified as Those Killed in Muscatine House Fire

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Medical examiners have released the names of the three people killed in a house fire in Muscatine earlier this week.

Thirty-five-year-old Amy Wentz, along with her two daughters, 17-year old Andreah Schroeder and 6-year old Lily Wentz died in Monday night’s fire.

The county medical examiner says there was a delay in identifying them due to lack of adequate and recent medical records.

One person survived the fire, but they are currently in a coma.

The fire marshal in Muscatine said the fire started just before 7:00 p.m. Monday. Around 30 firefighters were on scene for about six hours fighting the blaze.

When crews first entered the home in the 100 block of Clinton Street, they found rooms that were filled with flames. Firefighters found the three victims dead in those rooms.