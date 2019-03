Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY - Senior day started with a great ceremony for Nicholas Baer but quickly turned in to a day the Hawkeyes want to forget.

Rutgers out hustled, out shot, and outplayed the Hawks en-route to an 86-72 win.

Ron Harper Junior led the Scarlet Knights with 27. Baer led the Hawks with 17.

Iowa falls to 21-8 overall, 10-8 in the B1G.