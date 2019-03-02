Special Olympics Athletes ‘Train Together’ with Local Gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Twenty Special Olympic athletes and 20 Krave Gym members trained together Saturday in an event and fundraiser to promote inclusion and sport.

“I play softball, basketball, I’m going to do flag football, bowling, I do volleyball and soccer for the second time in my life," Special Olympic athlete Eilise Murray said.

“It was fun having people here you know, and what I liked about here is you had the different stations and you knew what time," Special Olympic athlete Mary Kate Prunty said.

There were six different stations, from squats, to punching bags, to rowing. For two and a half hours, six teams rotated between the stations. Even though it was a competition, there were lots of smiles, tons of high fives and even more words of encouragement. Krave Gym owner Tyler Robinson says the fast-paced flow of the training and the team-like culture is perfect for those athletes who often play multiple sports.

“These athletes that are playing sports, it's great training for them because they get to work on all of the agility, strength, endurance and then we also include striking in that as well, so they get to use all aspects of training," Robinson said.

Saturday's “Train Together” event is the third and final partnership event between Special Olympics Iowa and Krave Gym. They plan on doing another partnership series next January.