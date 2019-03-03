× Bennie the Dog Finds a Forever Home

DES MOINES, Iowa — Here is a positive update from a heartbreaking story earlier this month.

You might remember “Bennie”, a dog rescued from an abusive owner. He has permanent scarring on his muzzle from it being tied shut with an electrical cord. Bennie’s story took a much happier turn today.

The Animal Rescue League says Bennie is on his way to his forever home. He was adopted by a loving new family Sunday. The group posted a photo to their Facebook of Bennie posing with his new mom and sibling.