Des Moines Police Investigating Drive-by Shooting Sunday Afternoon

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person in serious condition Sunday afternoon.

Police say a male victim was shot while sitting in a vehicle at 1341 18th Street at 2:56 p.m. It took place across the street from King Elementary School.

Police say the victim is in serious condition and was taken to Mercy Medical Center.

There is no information on the suspect available at this time.

Des Moines Crime Scene Investigation Unit was on scene and is currently investigating.

We will update as more information becomes available.