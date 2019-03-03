Weather Related Delays and Closings
Winter Weather Alerts

FACEOFF: GV Wrestling Rolls, AAF to Des Moines? NFL Combine, Royce White to Fight, Bryce Harper

Posted 11:36 pm, March 3, 2019, by

Sears and Siepker go back and forth on more topics from the week.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.