Sears and Siepker go back and forth on more topics from the week.
FACEOFF: GV Wrestling Rolls, AAF to Des Moines? NFL Combine, Royce White to Fight, Bryce Harper
-
FaceOff: AAF, Stoops, Bad Beat, DeSanto
-
FACEOFF: Super Bowl LIII, Gladys Knight, Maroon 5, Commercials
-
FACEOFF: Alford, Gustafson and Basketball Around the State of Iowa
-
FACEOFF: Drake on the Rise, Super Bowl LIII, Pro Bowl, MLB Hall of Fame
-
FACEOFF: DeVries, Prohm/McCaffery turnaround, Annett Wins, State Wrestling
-
-
FACEOFF: McCarney, McCaffery, Bison, and Norton
-
FACEOFF: Da Bears!!! Cyclone Coaching, Morningside Wins it All, Rodeo, Dream Come True for Suns Fan
-
FACEOFF: Gavin Williams a Hawk and Maroon, Parky on Today, Chiefs in AFC Championship, More Cowbell
-
FACEOFF: Kareem Cut, Fant Gone, Cyhawk Wrestling, CFB Playoff, Dolphin Controversy
-
John Sears Attempts Bird Box Challenge While Hosting SoundOff
-
-
FACEOFF: Murray/Hurts, Bryant vs Molina, Harbaugh Offers 7th Grader, Girls State Wrestling
-
FACEOFF: ISU Basketball, Arch Madness, Hassel/Admire, Great Womens Players
-
Best of 2018 SoundOff: Sketches 1