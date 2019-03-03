Former Iowa Running Back Damon Bullock Dead at 25

Damon Bullock (WHO-HD)

Damon Bullock, a former running back for the Iowa Hawkeyes, has died at the age of 25.

Not much is know right now about the circumstances of his death. Bullock’s mother made a Facebook post announcing his death.

“With tears streaming down my face as I create this post I regretfully have to say that we lost our son Damon to a terrible accident this morning,” wrote Kimberly Handy.

Bullock’s former teammates have taken to social media to express their tributes.

Christian Kirksey, a former Hawkeye who currently plays for the Cleveland Browns, wrote, “My heart is extremely heavy right now! I love you Damon Bullock! Rest in peace bro!”

Former Hawkeye Miles Taylor wrote, “Rest Easy D Bull! I Love you man! Know you in Heaven smiling down! Can’t imagine my time at Iowa without yo bro.. Your soul and good spirit will always live forever!”

Jordan Lomax, a former Hawkeye, wrote, “Man this hurt bad right now love you bro R.I.P.”

Bullock was a native of Mansfield, Texas. He played for Iowa from 2011-2014.

Bullock was a key offensive player for the Hawkeyes throughout his career.

He ended his college career ranked 37th in school history in rushing yards, compiling 1,074.

One of his best performances as a Hawkeye was in a game against Northern Illinois in 2012. He rushed for 150 yards and had 176 all-purpose yards in his first career start. He scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Iowa went on to win 18-17.

Here is Bullock’s game-winning touchdown from that game.

 

