Groups Form Coalition for North American Trade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 200 associations and companies have joined together to form a coalition to advocate for the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The replacement to NAFTA, USMCA, still needs to be ratified by Congress. The USMCA Coalition wants to speed up the process. In a statement on its website, it says the new deal preserves and strengthens trade for farmers.

The coalition points out the nearly $1.3 trillion in trade with Canada and Mexico in 2017, with both countries buying a third of U.S. merchandise exports.

The coalition includes companies like John Deere, the American Farm Bureau Federation, Corn Growers, Pork Producers, Soybean Association, and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM).

AEM has more than a thousand member companies, its President Dennis Slater says in a statement, “Ratifying the USMCA will guarantee North America’s manufacturing competitiveness and supports our industry’s nearly 1.5 million men and women working across the U.S. and Canada.”

They urge Congress to quick action to ratify the deal. AEM says equipment manufacturers contribute a hundred $88 billion to the U.S. and Canadian economies.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says there is still work to do in negotiating the deal.. starting off with compromising on parts of the deal some are unhappy about, "We need to eliminate what Democrats are saying about it. But don't forget, Republicans like this Senator is also saying, that steel and aluminum tariffs have to go off."