× Insiders March 3, 2019: Felon Voting Rights Amendment, Local Option Sales Tax Vote, Helping Immigrants Thrive in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds is working to change an executive order that banned felons from automatically getting their voting rights restored after they complete their sentence. Reynolds wants voters to approve a constitutional amendment to automatically restore the rights.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Election Day is two days away for West Des Moines, Windsor Heights, Des Moines, Alleman, Altoona and Pleasant Hill. It is another attempt to increase the local option sales tax by a penny. Brad Anderson is the state director for AARP. Drew Klein is the state director for Americans for Prosperity. They join Insiders to discuss the proposed sales tax hike and what the money it generates could be used for.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yena Balekyani is an immigrant who fled with her family from the Democratic Republic of Congo and survived in refugee camps for a decade before settling in Iowa 14 years ago. She discusses the importance of communities embracing immigrants to help them thrive and potentially start their own businesses.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christopher Burke, a teacher at Dubuque’s Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School and Iowa's Teacher of the Year, wants his students to know something: it is OK to fail from time to time.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Anderson and Klein return to answer questions on this week's Quick Six.