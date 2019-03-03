× Lawyers of Man Accused of Killing Mollie Tibbetts Want Trial Moved to Another County

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — The lawyers for the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts say he will not be able to get a fair trial in the county where she lived.

The attorneys for Cristhian Rivera say there is existing prejudice in Poweshiek County.

His trial is set to begin in Montezuma on Sept. 5, but his attorneys filed a motion on Friday to have the trial moved.

Rivera’s lawyers say the national attention garnered during the weeks-long search for Tibbetts means he will be unable to find an impartial jury in the county. They also say that because the issue of Rivera’s immigration status has gained polarizing national attention, he should be tried in a county with a larger minority population.