× Marshalltown Fire Department Experienced Hydrant Failure While Battling Garage Fire

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Fire Department says a fire hydrant failure made fighting a blaze in garage that much harder.

Fire crews responded to a fire at a detached garage at 914 Jackson Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say the garage was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived and posed a threat to surrounding houses. They say a fire hydrant nearby stopped working as crews were starting their attack. Crews were able to find an alternative source of water and extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes.

The garage was a total loss.