Third Egg of 2019 Laid in Decorah Eagles' Nest

DECORAH, Iowa — Mom Decorah laid her third egg of the year Saturday night. The Raptor Resource Project (RRP) confirmed the egg was laid at 7:05 p.m.

The RRP says this will most likely be the last egg Mom Decorah lays this year. They say she has a history of laying three eggs which is unusual for bald eagles, according to a large study done in the Chesapeake Bay area in the 1960s.

So when should we expect the first egg to hatch? The RRP has an idea.

“Timing can vary a little bit and Mom laid her first and second egg farther apart than she normally does. April 1st is our best guess,” wrote the RRP on Facebook.

In the meantime, you keep an eye on the Decorah Eagles’ Nest live here.

Watch the third egg being laid here:

The RRP has provided live views of the Decorah Eagles’ nest online for more than a decade, garnering millions of views. But this year is a little different after Mom Decorah accepted a new mate, DM2, in late 2018.

Mom Decorah and Dad Decorah had been mated since 2007 but in April of 2018 – Dad Decorah disappeared. Because bald eagles mate for life, the RRP says it’s likely he’s dead.

After attempts from a few male eagles trying to court Mom Decorah, she accepted DM2 in October and they began preparing the nest together. It is located across the road from an Iowa Department of Natural Resources fish hatchery — providing the pair with a steady source of tasty meals.