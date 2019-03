Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A part of Iowa high school girls basketball history is captured in a new book and soon a movie.

“Maynard 8 Miles" follows Brian Borland's mother, Carolyn Nicholson. She was the leader of Maynard's 1956 basketball team. They won a state title that year, but Borland never knew that until later in his life, and a big story unfolded once he did.

Borland sits down with Channel 13's Jannay Towne to talk about the bit of history captured in his new book.