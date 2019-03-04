× Cristhian Rivera’s Attorneys Argue Initial Police Interview Shouldn’t be Used Against Him

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — Attorneys for the man accused of kidnapping and killing Mollie Tibbetts say his rights were violated and the initial interview with officers should not be used against him.

Cristhian Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Tibbetts.

Officials say Rivera admitted to kidnapping Tibbetts while she was jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn last July and he led investigators to her body hidden in a corn field a month after she disappeared.

Rivera’s attorneys say officers failed to inform him of his right to an attorney, or his right to decline to cooperate. Therefore, attorneys say his confession was involuntary.

Rivera’s lawyers are also pushing for the trial to be moved out of Poweshiek County. The court has yet to rule on either motion.

The murder trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 3.