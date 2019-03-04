LIVE SCORES: Boys State Basketball Tournament

Driver Dies After Crashing Jeep Into Tree in West Des Moines

Posted 12:51 pm, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 12:52PM, March 4, 2019

WHO-HD

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – One person died early Monday morning after a Jeep crashed into a tree in West Des Moines.

Sgt. Dan Wade with the West Des Moines Police Department says the accident happened around 1:10 a.m. An officer spotted a Jeep in the 700 block of Maple and noticed a traffic violation. As the officer turned around to follow the Jeep and make a traffic stop, they lost sight of the vehicle.

Moments later the officer came upon a crash in the 1100 block of Walnut. The Jeep had crashed into a tree.

The officer provided first aid to the driver, and only occupant of the Jeep, until EMTs arrived. The driver was taken to a local hospital but later died from their injuries.

Police have not released the name of the driver, pending notification of the family.

Google Map for coordinates 41.573797 by -93.717233.

