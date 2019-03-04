Fort Dodge Officer Hospitalized After Being Exposed to Unknown Substance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- A Fort Dodge police officer became unresponsive after coming in contact with an unknown substance during a traffic stop.

Police say they pulled over 28-year-old Kayla Potter around 5 p.m. Sunday. During the stop, the officer handled an unknown substance. He started to feel dizzy and lightheaded and asked to be examined by a medic at the jail.

By the time medics arrived, the officer was unresponsive in his patrol car. He was given at least three dosed of Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drug, while in the ambulance and in the emergency room. The officer responded to the treatment and was released from the hospital Monday.

Investigators believe the substance was fentanyl, but it is being tested for confirmation.