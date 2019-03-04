× Innovators Academy Teaches Children STEM Outside of Classroom

ANKENY, Iowa – A new maker’s space is getting children excited about STEM learning outside of the classroom.

“STEM” stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The maker’s space is called “Innovators Academy.” Owner Annie Barrows said, “It’s just a space with a lot of tools, technology and materials that people can come and create.”

Barrows came up with bringing a maker’s space for children to Des Moines, when she saw it in New York.

“The collaboration, the problem solving, the presentation skills that they are learning all of these and practicing these. Those are the types of skills they need to be successful in the future,” Barrows said.

Children ages four to 14 can learn about a variety of subjects like coding, robotics, woodworking, sewing and more.

Parent Amy Newman began bringing her children in the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year.

“It’s a whole other aspect of your imagination and what you can do. I think the school is certain subjects and you come here. My oldest daughter when she heard robotics she thought no way, you come here and it’s so fun,” Newman said.

People have the option to sign up for both individual classes and open work time.

“STEM is such a buzzword in schools, but they just don’t have the time and resources to create like you can when you come here. We like to just get a little extra of that type of learning with our kids,” Newman said.

Classes begin at $20 or people can buy a membership fee.

Innovator’s Academy is located at The District at Prairie Trail on 1615 SW Main Street Suite 207, Ankeny.