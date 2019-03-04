DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2019 - Ranked as the No. 1 music special of 2017, 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019' marks the 47th anniversary of America's biggest celebration of the year and will include 5 and a half hours of special performances and reports on New Year's festivities from around the globe. The celebrated event will take place on MONDAY, DEC. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on The ABC Television Network. (Mitch Haaseth/ABC via Getty Images) THE CHAINSMOKERS
Iowa State Fair Adds The Chainsmokers to 2019 Grandstand Lineup
DES MOINES, Iowa – Pop music act The Chainsmokers will be performing at the Iowa State Fair this summer.
The announcement was made Monday morning that the “Closer” and “Don’t Let Me Down” hitmakers would headline a show on the Grandstand stage Friday, August 9th.
An opening act hasn’t been announced but many are hoping some of the artists the pop-EDM duo has collaborated with will join in the performance. They’ve had hits with Halsey, Day, and Kelsea Ballerini.
Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, March 7th at 10:00 a.m. Ticket prices are $70, $75, $80.