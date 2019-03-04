× Iowa State Fair Adds The Chainsmokers to 2019 Grandstand Lineup

DES MOINES, Iowa – Pop music act The Chainsmokers will be performing at the Iowa State Fair this summer.

The announcement was made Monday morning that the “Closer” and “Don’t Let Me Down” hitmakers would headline a show on the Grandstand stage Friday, August 9th.

An opening act hasn’t been announced but many are hoping some of the artists the pop-EDM duo has collaborated with will join in the performance. They’ve had hits with Halsey, Day, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, March 7th at 10:00 a.m. Ticket prices are $70, $75, $80.