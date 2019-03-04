× Jason Carter Murder Trial Begins Tuesday

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — A Marion County man charged with the murder of his mother will stand trial this week.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Jason Carter shot his mother Shirley Carter to death in the kitchen of her Lacona home in 2015.

This is the second time Carter will stand trial in connection with Shirley Carter’s death.

In 2017, a jury found him civilly responsible for her death in a wrongful death suit. The lawsuit was brought by his father, Bill Carter, who was upset that his son had not been criminally charged in the case.

After the civil trial concluded, Jason Carter was charged with first degree murder. Prosecutors say new evidence brought forth in the civil trial allowed them to file the criminal charge.

The trial is being held in Council Bluffs because of pre-trial publicity.