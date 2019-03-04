× Jodi Long Joins Channel 13’s Today in Iowa

Long moves to AM News starting Monday, March 4 to co-anchor the station’s flagship newscast

Long joins Andy Fales, Meteorologist Jeriann Ritter and a team of reporters to help start Iowan’s day

WHO-HD announced today six-year station veteran Jodi Long will join Andy Fales and Meteorologist Jeriann Ritter to co-host Today in Iowa, the station’s flagship newscast, beginning Monday, March 4. Long moves to weekdays after anchoring Today in Iowa Saturday and Sunday and reporting for Channel 13 News.

“I am so honored and humbled to be a part of central Iowan’s morning routine by helping them start their day informed and on the right foot,” says Long. “The hours may be early but as my parents used to say, ‘find a job you love and you’ll never have to work a day in your life.’ I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter with Andy and Jeriann.”

An Emmy-nominated and awarding winning journalist, Long recently revealed issues with Iowa’s little-known child abuse registry by raising questions about how it protects children from further abuse. She helped raise awareness of the maternal health crisis facing mothers of color. Other notable reports include her in – depth look into the complicated issues of health insurance coverage for eating disorders in Iowa and the state’s response to combating human trafficking.

Long has been a member of the WHO-HD family since 2011 when she started as a college intern. She returned in January 2012 assisting Dave Price with Channel 13’s Iowa Caucus coverage. She gained valuable television journalism experience during additional internships at KSTP in the Twin Cities and WCIA in Champaign, Illinois. Long earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Electronic Media Communication from the University of Northwestern in St. Paul, Minnesota in 2012. She graduated from Ankeny High School in 2009.

Long calls herself an “Iowa girl” and enjoys serving our community. She has visited many central Iowa schools over the last two years honoring teachers who have earned Channel 13’s prestigious Golden Apple award. She has helped lead meaningful discussions about race and equality with the Des Moines Civil and Human Right’s commission and has shared her story of adoption as the keynote speaker at the Iowans for Adoption Gala. A newlywed, she and her husband Ra Shaan enjoy cooking and trying new restaurants. They are members at Eternity Church in Clive.

Long replaces Brooke Bouma who left the station in January.