Life is a Puzzle for John Noar- And He Loves It That Way

GRINNELL, Iowa-A giant project is underway at the Mayflower Community Senior Living Center in Grinnell.

John Noer has embarked on a project to piece together a puzzle with over 40,000 pieces. That’s a lot.

He recently completed puzzles of 3,000 and 9,000 pieces. This is a big jump.

Noer got a passion for puzzles when he was a six-year-old boy, at home sick for a while.

“Spent the day at home on the couch, and there was no day-time tv then,” said Noer. “That was back in the old days, so, I did a lot of reading and a lot of puzzle making.”

He said he has learned much from his recent puzzle of an under water scene.

“That’s when we made our first mistake, we ripped open the two bags, looking for edge pieces and combined them all, before realizing the left side was in one bag, and the right side was in the other bag,” said Noel. “So that cost me probably a month of extra work.”

Noer’s siblings also like working puzzles.

“My brother who’s two years older than I, lives in Bedford, when we talk we talk over the puzzle table.”

Noer says he has a system for getting a puzzle started.

“Well you go through and you pick out all the edge pieces, that’s what 95 % of people who work on puzzles do, because it gives you a framework, to work,” said Noer.

The 40,000 piece puzzle is in ten sections, each about the size of a small dining room table. When done it is 22 feet long by 6 feet high.

Noer hopes to complete this latest puzzle in 2.5 years.