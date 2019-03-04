× One Dead Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person is dead following an officer involved shooting Monday morning.

Des Moines Police say they were investigating another shooting, which caused minor injuries, when the officer-involved shooting took place.

Police were called a little before 4:00 a.m. about a shooting at E. 25th and Logan Avenue. A man told police his vehicle had been stolen by two men and one of the suspects shot him in the leg. He is being treated for minor injures at a Des Moines hospital.

Around 4:01 a.m. police saw the stolen vehicle, with at least three people inside in the area of S. E. 14th Street and Pioneer Road. They followed it until the vehicle was parked in a driveway in the 800 block of E. Kirkwood.

The vehicle’s occupants fled on foot as officers approached. An officer tried to detain them but they were confronted by one of the suspects who was armed with a handgun.

Officers shot the suspect and he died on scene.

Two other suspects were taken into custody.

Police are not releasing the names of the deceased or the officers involved at this time.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the investigation.