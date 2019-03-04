× Police: Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting Fired First

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines Police say a man that died in an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning fired at officers first.

Thirty-six-year-old Luke Swann has been identified as the man shot and killed by police. Officials say he and another man were suspects in another shooting from earlier in the morning that resulted in the theft of a vehicle.

The officers involved have been identified as Senior Police Officer Brian Buck, Senior Police Officer Brian Minnehan, and Senior Police Officer Ryan Steinkamp.

Des Moines Police say they were investigating another shooting, which caused minor injuries, when the officer-involved shooting took place.

Police were called a little before 4:00 a.m. about a shooting at E. 25th and Logan Avenue. A man told police his vehicle had been stolen by two men and one of the suspects shot him in the leg. He is being treated for minor injuries at a Des Moines hospital.

Around 4:01 a.m. police saw the stolen vehicle, with three people inside in the area of S. E. 14th Street and Pioneer Road. They followed it until the vehicle was parked in a driveway at 827 E. Kirkwood. The vehicle’s occupants got out of the vehicle and walked away.

Officers took two of the occupants of the car, an adult male and adult female, into custody.

In a search for the second male, Swann, he was found hiding near the garage at the home. Officers ordered Swann to show his hands and that’s when police say he responded by firing multiple gunshots at the officers.

All three officers returned fire and Swann was hit multiple times. He died on scene.

Police say the incident was captured on body cameras the officers were wearing, but the footage is considered evidence in the investigation.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the investigation.