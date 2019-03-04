× Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Addresses U.S.-China Trade Relations in Visit to Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four days ago, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was sitting face-to-face with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. On Monday, Pompeo was in Des Moines, along with Iowa’s former governor and current U.S. Ambassador to China, Terry Branstad.

Pompeo wrapped up his visit to the state by giving a speech at the World Food Prize headquarters in downtown Des Moines.

In his speech, he talked about the importance of Iowa farmers and addressed how U.S.-China trade relations impact the state.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Earlier in the day, Pompeo met with several dozen FFA students at an event at Johnston High School. He mingled, talked with students and posed for pictures.

Before that, he answered some of their questions, and students came prepared with some tough questions for him. One student asked about the ongoing trade war with the U.S. and China that has some Iowa farmers on edge about whether they will have a market for their products.

Pompeo said that ideally there should not be tariffs on Chinese or American-produced goods.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pompeo also explained why Trump did not find a final agreement with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un during their summit in Vietnam last week.

“We made some progress. We didn't get to where we hoped to be. I think there is a lesson in that. I think there's more work to do there. but the threat that's posed to the United States, to the next generation of Americans from North Korea’s nuclear weapons is a serious threat. My mission as America’s top diplomat is to try and convince them that they don't need their nuclear weapons,” said Pompeo.