Ag Secretary Calls for the End of Canada and Mexico Tariffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue thinks it is time for tariffs on Canada and Mexico to end.

Perdue says that he and the agriculture ministers of Canada and Mexico agree the 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum are no longer needed and it is in the best interest for all three countries to remove them.

Perdue says he assumed tariffs would be resolved with the signing of the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA), which has not yet been ratified by Congress, "President Trump favors tariffs, I have come to the conclusion that tariffs as a leverage mechanism are very effective. I think he's validated that. I think once you've used that leverage, I'm working to persuade him that the leverage is no longer needed, unless it's needed for enforce ability going forward, particularly I don't believe we need that for Canada and Mexico."

Perdue's remarks were from Commodity Classic, where agriculture groups also announced a collective support for USMCA.

The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA), American Soybean Association (ASA), National Association of Wheat Growers, and the National Sorghum Producers jointly released a statement saying Mexico and Canada accounts for 25 percent of ag exports and USMCA builds on the existing trade relationships. Adding they will all advocate Congress to ratify the deal this year.

The NCGA and ASA have both already joined a USMCA coalition pushing for the legislation.