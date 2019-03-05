Be Wary of NCAA Tournament Ticket Scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Attorney General's Office is warning basketball fans to be careful while shopping for NCAA tournament tickets.

Des Moines will host the first and second rounds of the tournament starting March 21. Scammers and scalpers know this will be a popular event. To avoid fraud, the Iowa Attorney General's Office suggests buying from the venue itself -- in this case the Wells Fargo Arena ticket office -- or a licensed re-seller. Do your research on any re-sellers and vendors, and always read the fine print - especially the seller's refund policy.

“When you Google an event, just be careful because there are entities out there that will pay to put their business at the top of the Google search. So make sure you double-check. And again, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said Al Perales of the Iowa Attorney General's Office Consumer Protection Division.

Paying with a credit card also provides you some safeguard and allows you to dispute the charges. If you feel like you have been taken advantage of, contact the Attorney General's Office.