× Bill to Provide State Funds for Private Education and Homeschooling Withdrawn

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers have killed a bill that would have allocated state resources for private schooling and homeschooling.

Senate File 372 would have given grants of over $6,800. That equaled what districts receive from the state per student.

The bill was withdrawn on the Senate floor Monday.

Ninety-two percent of Iowa’s students attend a public school.