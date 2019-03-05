× Central Iowa Voters Say ‘Yes’ to One Cent Sales Tax Increase

IOWA — It is a sales tax increase across the board. Voters in six metro communities easily approved the once cent hike Tuesday.

Residents in Des Moines, West Des Moines, Pleasant Hill, Windsor Heights, Alleman and Altoona all voted to increase the sales tax from six cents to seven cents.

Here are the unofficial voting results from each city, as of 8:48 p.m. Tuesday.

Des Moines: Yes (70%), No (30%)

West Des Moines: Yes (63%), No (37%)

Pleasant Hill: Yes (73%), No (27%)

Windsor Heights: Yes (64%), No (36%)

Alleman: Yes (79%), No (21%)

Altoona: Yes (59%), No (41%)