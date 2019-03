Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Drake lost senior leader Nick Norton in the first conference game, started MVC play 1-3, and still won the Valley championship (sharing with Loyola at 12-6).

Darian DeVries and the Dogs earned the chance to climb a ladder and cut down some nets. Tuesday night at the Knapp Center, they did.

Drake plays in the MVC Tourney this weekend.