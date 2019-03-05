× Fire Damages Vacant Union Park Neighborhood Building

DES MOINES, Iowa – Fire crews were called out early Tuesday morning after a fire was reported at a vacant building in the Union Park neighborhood.

The Des Moines Fire Department says the call came in at 3:35 a.m. from security at Grand View University about a fire at the old Boys and Girls Club building at 1350 E. Washington Ave. That’s just off of E. 14th Street, south of the university.

When fire crews arrived, they learned the fire was in the basement of the building. They fought the fire from outside and were able to knock down the flames pretty quickly. They didn’t find anyone inside the building.

A few crews remained on scene to check for hotspots.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.