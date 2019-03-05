Iowan Raising Money for Cancer-Related Charities While Conquering Iditarod Trail Invitational

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALASKA -- People competing in Alaska's Iditarod Trail Invitational are racing a thousand miles from Anchorage to Nome on bikes, skis and on foot.

Des Moines-native Steve Cannon is racing on his fat bike and has pedaled into seventh place. At last check, the 52-year-old was almost 380 miles into the race. That's about 30 miles behind the leaders.

He took a picture a couple days ago at Rainy Pass, showing himself waving the Iowa flag.

Cannon had to qualify through a series of races to be eligible for this race. When he finishes the race, he will be the first Iowan to do so.

Cannon is raising money for several cancer-related charities along the way. He has had friends and family who have fought cancer. He also volunteers at his local Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Chapter in Iowa.

You can visit here to donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

You can follow Cannon's progress in the race at expandyourpossbile.com