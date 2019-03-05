LIVE SCORES: Boys State Basketball Tournament

Massive Gator Takes A Stroll

Posted 1:35 pm, March 5, 2019

THE VILLAGES, Florida -- A massive alligator out for a stroll drew a crowd at a Florida golf course Saturday.

"Larry" the alligator is a bit of a local celebrity. He has his own Facebook page and even a placard at one of his favorite ponds.

Despite his fame, residents day encountering Larry in real life is always an experience.

"I was first scared out of my pants because he was so large. And at first I didn't believe what I was seeing," Marc Scher said after Larry crossed his path while he was out for a game of golf. "I mean, it was like looking at a prehistoric monster. I had one foot on my accelerator on my golf cart in case he made a move."

