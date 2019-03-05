× Police Identify Man Killed in West Des Moines Crash

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man who died early Monday morning after the Jeep he was driving struck a tree.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Ronald Buchanan Jr. of Des Moines.

West Des Moines police say an officer spotted Buchanan driving erratically in the 700 block of Maple St. shortly after 1:00 p.m. Monday and turned around to follow him, but lost sight of the Jeep. The officer came upon the Jeep crashed into a tree in the 1100 block of Walnut.

The officer pulled Buchanan from the crash and provided first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. Buchanan was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

“This case is still under investigation but it appears that speed and not wearing a seatbelt are factors in this crash” said Sgt. Dan Wade.

Investigators are still waiting for results of toxicology tests in the case.

The Des Moines Police Department is assisting with the technical investigation.