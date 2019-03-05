× Police Investigating After Stolen Vehicles, Equipment Found on Des Moines Property

DES MOINES, Iowa — A joint investigation between Clive and Des Moines police turned up a stockpile of stolen cars and equipment.

Two cars, several trailers, and construction equipment were found Monday along Southeast 28th Street in Des Moines. Police say the property owner was not involved in the thefts and is working with them to help identify a possible suspect.

Officers are also working to return the stolen items — even ones that haven’t been reported.

“One of the trailers we recovered down there wasn’t reported stolen and we were able to reach out to the owner who said oh it’s sitting in a storage spot, we’re like ‘no…no it’s not, it’ down here now,’ so I think we made a lot of people happy today,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Police say there are security cameras in the area. They are reviewing video to identify the person responsible.