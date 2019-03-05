LIVE SCORES: Boys State Basketball Tournament

Special Traffic Enforcement Project Scheduled for West Des Moines Thursday

Posted 1:44 pm, March 5, 2019, by

WHO-HD

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Pay special attention to the rules of the road later this week if you plan to do any driving in West Des Moines.

Local law enforcement agencies are planning a special traffic enforcement project in West Des Moines Thursday.

The Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force is conducting the “high visibility” enforcement between 10:00 am. and 2:00 p.m. They’re working together with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau to provide heightened enforcement of speed and seatbelt violations.

The exact location for the special enforcement project has not been released.

