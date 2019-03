Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the Boys State Basketball Tournament, Waukee outscored Dowling Catholic in the second half to run away from the Maroons, 48-35.

Dubuque, Senior eliminated Patrick McCaffery and Iowa City West, 39-36.

Defending 1A champion Grand View Christian pulled away from Montezuma, 59-36.

South Hamilton lost to Boyden-Hull in a good one, 62-59.

North Linn ended Van Meter's championship chase, 54-47.

All game video, interviews, and reporting from Channel 13's Mark Freund.