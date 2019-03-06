× Clive Police Seek Help Finding Endangered Missing Man

CLIVE, Iowa – The Clive Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Police Chief Michael Venema says 55-year-old Dr. Michael Irish was last seen in Clive late Saturday night at his ex-wife’s residence. The family filed a missing person report Monday with Clive police because they were concerned about his recent actions and emotional state.

Police do not believe Irish is a danger to anyone else. He has been added to a national law enforcement database as missing, endangered.

Irish is believed to be driving a black 2016 Ford F-150 half-cab truck with an Iowa license plate of GKH 932. A social media post from his ex-wife says he was last seen wearing jeans and a white button-up shirt.

If you have any information on Irish’s location, please contact your local law enforcement agency.