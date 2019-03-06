LIVE SCORES: Boys State Basketball Tournament

Clive Police Seek Help Finding Endangered Missing Man

Posted 8:19 am, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:18AM, March 6, 2019

Dr. Michael Irish

CLIVE, Iowa – The Clive Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Police Chief Michael Venema says 55-year-old Dr. Michael Irish was last seen in Clive late Saturday night at his ex-wife’s residence. The family filed a missing person report Monday with Clive police because they were concerned about his recent actions and emotional state.

Police do not believe Irish is a danger to anyone else. He has been added to a national law enforcement database as missing, endangered.

Irish is believed to be driving a black 2016 Ford F-150 half-cab truck with an Iowa license plate of GKH 932. A social media post from his ex-wife says he was last seen wearing jeans and a white button-up shirt.

If you have any information on Irish’s location, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.