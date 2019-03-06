Des Moines Hosts First Professional Swimming Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Three-hundred of the world’s best swimmers will compete in Des Moines this week at the Wellmark YMCA pool. The TYR Pro Swim Series is the first professional swimming competition in the year-old Olympic sized pool.

More than 1,000 people will pack the bleachers for the TYR Pro Swim Series. From Wednesday to Saturday, the morning and afternoon sessions are the preliminary rounds, which even some local high school students will compete in. And then the final rounds are in the evening and they will be nationally broadcast on NBC Sports. The YMCA said the TYR Pro Series fills a gap for swimmers who have completed their college eligibility and are preparing for the Olympics.

“This TYR Series of events gives them a chance to compete against other world-class athletes, win some prize money as professionals to help them with their training and really begin to engage fans in-between the Olympics,” YMCA of Greater Des Moines’ VP of Marketing Ruth Comer said.

The TYR Pro Swim Series begins Wednesday night and goes through Saturday night. You can find tickets at usaswimming.org/racetimes.