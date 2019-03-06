× Grand View University Theater Students Bring Play to Cattell Elementary

DES MOINES, Iowa — Elementary students at one Des Moines school attended a play Wednesday, but not the type you sit quietly and listen to.

The Grand View University Viking Theater performed “The Dinosaur Play” at Cattell Elementary School.

Students were asked to participate either by responding or coming up to the make-shift stage.

Usually the students walk to Grand View to see a performance every year, but because of the frigid temperatures the actors took the play to them.