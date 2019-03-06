Jury Selection Continues to a Third Day in Jason Carter Criminal Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Attorneys started with a pool of 120 jurors at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse.

Judge Brad Mccall said they narrowed it down to 80 Tuesday afternoon, the first day of jury selection.

Wednesday, they eliminated another 24 people before lunch. They hoped to get that number down to 14, 12 main jurors and two alternates, by the end of the day, but jury selection will continue into Thursday morning.

Marion County Attorney Ed Bull asked potential jurors a series of different questions to understand more about them and how they would potentially assess the case during deliberation.

Some of questions Bull asked of potential jurors are, “If you won $25 million in the lottery would you go into work the next day?” and “How much information would you need to determine whether someone was intoxicated or not?”

The lottery question got them talking about their jobs and what would go into making decisions.

Right now, what the jurors know about the case is minimal. They know Shirley Carter died in June 2015, Jason Carter has been charged and the incident happened in Marion County.

Judge McCall said they hope to start opening statements Thursday after finalizing a jury.